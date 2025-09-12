Police investigate two school employee incidents in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate incidents involving school employees.

The Sheriff’s office was contacted about the incidents on Wednesday, September 10, and launched investigations into both matters.

One of those investigations resulted in the arrest of Jamie Edwards.

Edwards was charged with three counts of Attempting to Acquire a Controlled Substance by Larceny.

His bond was set at $75,000.

The second incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

On its Facebook page, the Itawamba County School District posted that a personnel matter at Itawamba Agricultural High School has been addressed, and the person is no longer employed at IAHS.

