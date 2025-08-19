Police investigate two separate shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight.

Police were called to Sandfields One Stop after a man was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Investigators also responded to the hospital to interview the victim.

Police are continuing to review video surveillance of the area.

No known arrests have been made at this time.

In the second case, police responded to the 2400 block of 18th Avenue North after a shooting in the area.

According to CPD, several suspects were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The charges have not been released at this time.

Both investigations are active and ongoing.

Additional details are expected to be released later.

