Police Investigate Two Shootings In Less Than an Hour

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Two shootings occurred in less than an hour Wednesday night, now police are trying to determine if they’re related.

It was just after 6:30 P.M. when police were dispatched to the 400 Block of Forest Boulevard after shots were fired into an apartment.

No one was injured in that shooting.

Less than a hour later, Police Chief Fred Shelton said a person was shot outside a home in the 800 block of Waterworks Road.

The chief said it appears the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Shelton also added that he does not believe the shootings are random.

CPD is continuing to investigate both incidents.

If anyone has information on the two shootings, you’re asked to contact CPD or Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151, and remember, you can report anonymously.