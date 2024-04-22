Police investigate weekend fire in Brooksville as arson

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend fire in Brooksville is being investigated as a case of arson.

Brooksville firefighters responded to the blaze at a home on Ada Mickens Street around midnight Saturday night.

The house was reportedly vacant at the time.

Evidence found at the scene led firefighters to believe the fire was intentionally set.

Brooksville Police and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the blaze.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Fire Marshal’s office offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in arson cases.

If you know anything about the fire call the Brooksville Police Department or the State Fire Marshal.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X