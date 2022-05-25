Police investigating another shooting at Sim Scott Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating another shooting at Sim Scott Park.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the gunfire started about 6:48 Tuesday night in the 1900 block of 8th Avenue North.

One man was shot in the leg. He was later treated and released from the hospital.

Shelton says the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from a recently installed city-owned camera.

No arrest has been made.

There was another shooting in the same area on May 17th. It’s unclear whether the incidents are related.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.