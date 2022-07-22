Police investigating shooting that left one man injured in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are investigating a shooting in Tupelo that left one man injured. And investigators say it started with an illegal dice game.

Officers responded to the shooting on Southside Drive just after 12:00 am Thursday. Officers found a victim with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told investigators a dice game led to an argument. Then one or two suspects reportedly tried to rob the victim.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

If you have any information on this incident, call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.