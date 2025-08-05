Police look for people involved in Clay County assault case

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the people responsible for a weekend beating.

On Sunday, August 3, deputies were called to Mudslingers on the Clay and Chickasaw County line. 911 was told that an assault victim had been found near an isolated area used for trail rides by the operators of Mudslingers.

There had been an event at the site over the weekend.

The man had been severely beaten and was flown to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with severe injuries.

It was determined that he had been assaulted by at least three suspects.

At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they had not been informed of the event at Mudslingers, and the owner was cited for violating a county ordinance.

