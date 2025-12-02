Police made an arrest after an armed robbery at the Tupelo Mall

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made an arrest for alleged armed robbery.

According to the department, officers responded to the Mall at Barnes Crossing in reference to an armed robbery.

An employee at The Children’s Place informed officers that a person had approached her and stated, “This is an armed robbery, don’t move.”

Officers were informed that the suspect did not show a weapon but had his hands in his pockets.

The employee reportedly notified her store manager, and Mall Security was notified and contacted the suspect.

The suspect was uncooperative with Mall Security and attempted to leave the scene.

Police officers arrived and made contact with the suspect in the mall parking lot, where he was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

After further investigation, 31-year-old Lewis J. Dillard of Corinth was charged with one count of Armed Robbery.

Bond was set at $30,000.

This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.