Police made an arrest for alleged false pretenses in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Booneville Police made an arrest for alleged false pretenses.

According to Booneville PD, on Thursday, October 16, officers received a report of a potential home repair scam involving the transfer of funds totaling approximately $95,000 over the internet by a suspect in Booneville.

After further investigation, 28-year-old Zachary Blake Davis of Booneville was arrested and charged with one felony count of false pretenses.

Bond was set at $40,000.

This case will be presented to the Prentiss County grand jury.

