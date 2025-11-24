Police made an arrest for alleged false pretenses in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Booneville Police made an arrest for alleged false pretenses.
According to Booneville PD, on Thursday, October 16, officers received a report of a potential home repair scam involving the transfer of funds totaling approximately $95,000 over the internet by a suspect in Booneville.
After further investigation, 28-year-old Zachary Blake Davis of Booneville was arrested and charged with one felony count of false pretenses.
Bond was set at $40,000.
This case will be presented to the Prentiss County grand jury.