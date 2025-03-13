Police make an arrest after a motel shooting in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police made an arrest in a weekend shooting at a motel.

33-year-old Danieluel Vance is charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators said Vance followed his girlfriend to the Relax Inn on Highway 45 Alternate this past Saturday night, March 8.

Vance and another man allegedly got into a fight. A gunshot was fired inside a hotel room but no one was injured.

The Brooksville man was arrested on Monday, March 10.

He’s been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

