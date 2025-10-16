Police make an arrest after a vehicle burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made an arrest for burglary of a vehicle.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded to Red Roof Inn on McCullough Blvd in reference to the burglary of a vehicle on October 14.

After speaking with the victim, as officers were leaving the scene, they observed a person fitting the description of the suspect.

The suspect ran away, and after a chase, was located and taken into custody at a nearby hotel.

22-year-old Zaccarius D. Black of Tupelo was charged with one count of Burglary of a Vehicle.

Bond was set at $5,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.