Police make an arrest after an auto burglary in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police have made an arrest for an auto burglary.

On February 20, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 2700 block of South Lamar Boulevard for an auto theft report.

Police said the responding officer was able to locate video of the incident and identified the suspect, 20-year-old Kylann Vance of Rienzi.

An arrest warrant was issued for Vance for Auto Burglary.

On February 21, an officer with the Oxford PD conducted a traffic stop, and Vance was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Vance was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing.

