Police make an arrest after multiple burglaries in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police have made an arrest after a string of burglaries in the Highland Circle and North Madison Street areas.

Officers said items were stolen from several vehicles and a residence, and stolen credit cards were used multiple times.

Terrell Franklin Junior of Tupelo was arrested and charged with burglary and credit card fraud.

A judge set his bond at $75,000.

The case will go before the Lee County Grand Jury.

Police said a juvenile was also taken into custody and will be handled in youth court.

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