Police make an arrest after woman was held hostage in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies made an arrest after a woman was assaulted.

58-year-old Glenn Jones was charged with kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence.

Lee County deputies were called to a home in the Verona area on October 13.

Investigators believe the woman had been held against her will for more than 24 hours.

She was treated for multiple injuries but no specific details about those injuries were released.

Bond for Jones was set at $50,000 – $1 million.

