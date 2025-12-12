Police make an arrest for possible kidnapping in Itawamba Co.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after taking a report of a possible kidnapping.
According to the department, on December 8, the department was dispatched to the area of Loden Road in Fulton in reference to a possible kidnapping.
Deputies found the victim hiding in the woods.
After further investigation, James Allen Ballard was taken into custody.
Agents and Investigators located a large quantity of marijuana and multiple firearms, along with a structure used to manufacture marijuana.