Police make an arrest for possible kidnapping in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after taking a report of a possible kidnapping.

According to the department, on December 8, the department was dispatched to the area of Loden Road in Fulton in reference to a possible kidnapping.

Deputies found the victim hiding in the woods.

After further investigation, James Allen Ballard was taken into custody.

Agents and Investigators located a large quantity of marijuana and multiple firearms, along with a structure used to manufacture marijuana.

