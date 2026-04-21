Police make an arrest on aggravated assault charges in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance.

According to the department, the incident happened in the area of County Road 225 on April 20.

Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who advised being pistol whipped in the head during an altercation.

The firearm was discharged during the assault, but no one was injured as a result of the weapon being discharged.

44-year-old Joe Lester Jr., a Lafayette County resident, was arrested leaving the scene.

After further investigation, Lester was charged with Aggravated Assault- Use of a Deadly Weapon or Other Means Likely to Produce Death or Serious Bodily Injury.

Lester was taken into custody and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center, where he was booked on the charge.

Bond was set at $5,000.

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