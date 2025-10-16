Police make an arrest on Uttering a Forgery in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest on an Uttering a Forgery charge.

According to Tupelo Police, on October 7, officers responded to Renasant Bank on South Industrial for fraud.

Officers were told by employees that a suspect had entered the bank and attempted to cash a check from a local business.

Bank personnel then contacted the business from which the check was issued.

Personnel from the business arrived a short time later and confronted the suspect.

The suspect ran away.

After further investigation, 31-year-old Adam W. Jones of Tupelo was arrested and charged with one count

of Uttering a Forgery.

Bond was set at $5,000.

