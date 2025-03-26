Police make new arrest in connection with Columbus bus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police make another arrest in the shooting where a Columbus school bus was struck by gunfire back in November.

18-year-old Enry Meadows was charged with aggravated assault.

A Columbus police spokesman said Meadows was shot and had been in the hospital.

He was spotted earlier this week and arrested on the outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Meadows remains in the Lowndes County Jail.

You may recall, a Columbus Municipal School District bus was taking students home on November 18th when its tire was shot out.

The shootout between a car and people standing in a driveway happened on MLK Drive, near Alfalfa Street.

No students were injured.

One person was injured by the gunfire.

Martez Meeks was also arrested in connection with the shooting.

