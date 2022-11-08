Police make sixth arrest in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make the sixth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

21-year-old Shaunmicah Strong is charged with murder.

He was arrested yesterday.

Bond for Strong was set at $1 million.

This afternoon, investigators released the name of a seventh suspect.

Kevin Lashawn Holliday Jr. is considered armed and dangerous.

Police did not say what he could be charged with.

If you know where Holliday is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tip App.

Terrance Rowe, Lamarquez Evans, Renaldo Carrothers, and Jaylon Heard are also all charged with murder.

Jaquerius Crawford is charged with aggravated assault.

22-year-old Jerni White was shot and later died after the September shooting at Timberlane Apartments.

Police Chief Avery Cook said at least one more arrest will be made in the case.

