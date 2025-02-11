Police make two burglary arrests in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police make two arrests in a burglary that included firearms in the stolen loot, and they have a message for homeowners.

A home burglary on Lone Oak Circle was reported to West Point Police on January 17.

Among the items stolen from the home were around 15 guns.

A passerby was able to provide officers with a description of two suspects, and investigators were able to make the identifications.

Police arrested Joshua Fulgham and Jacob Laster,

Both men are charged with Burglary of a Dwelling.

Fulgham reportedly lives in the same area as the victim.

Investigators say when it comes to firearms, be sure to document them; have make, model, and serial numbers to give to investigators.

Detective Sergeant Marvin Hughes recommends homeowners have some sort of video surveillance.

“Where, again, you can see, even when you’re not there, what’s going on. There have been plenty of times where I have responded, in my 10 years of being in law enforcement, that we got either evidence to charge a person, or caught people on the scene because the homeowner or victim had either inside the house, or outside the house. A cheap, little camera that would stream video live to them that we had enough time to go in and catch the subject,” said Hughes.

This case is still open, and police are looking at some other persons of interest.

If you have any information on this burglary, call the West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

