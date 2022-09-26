Police monitor social media threat made towards Starkville High School

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In what has been a common sight lately, another area school is put on lockdown today.

A spokesperson tells WCBI that Starkville High had a controlled lockdown this morning.

There was a threat to the school posted on social media.

No incident of this kind occurred at the school.

The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District says it will update us as more information about the threat can be released.

