Police Need Public’s Help Catching Armed Robbery Suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The Tupelo Police Department needs your help identifying a man accused of robbing a store inside the Barnes Crossing Mall last month.

On Tuesday, photos were released of the person believed to be responsible for the robbery.

- Advertisement -

According to police, the suspect allegedly entered into the store Journey’s and displayed a handgun demanding the clerk to give him shoes.

The suspect is described as an African-American male who’s six feet tall with short hair.

In the photos, he’s shown wearing a white ripped shirt and skinny jeans.

If you have any information on this incident your asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.