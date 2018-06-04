Police Need Public’s Help Catching Armed Robbery Suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The Tupelo Police Department needs your help identifying a man accused of robbing a store inside the Barnes Crossing Mall last month.
On Tuesday, photos were released of the person believed to be responsible for the robbery.
- Advertisement -
According to police, the suspect allegedly entered into the store Journey’s and displayed a handgun demanding the clerk to give him shoes.
The suspect is described as an African-American male who’s six feet tall with short hair.
In the photos, he’s shown wearing a white ripped shirt and skinny jeans.
If you have any information on this incident your asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.