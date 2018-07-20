Police: No charges sought following Kilmichael shooting

KILMICHAEL, Miss. (WCBI) – Kilmichael Police are not seeking charges after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief David Eldridge says one person was hit with a buck shot from a shotgun in the ankle area.

- Advertisement -

According to Eldridge, the injury was minor and no charges will be filed.

It happened on River Road in Kilmichael around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Eldridge said the person who was shot was on the shooter’s property without permission and that caused a dispute.

The injured person was quickly treated and released.