Police officer shot in Jersey City, N.J. – live updates

An officer has been shot in Jersey City, New Jersey State Police said, CBS New York reports. Police are looking for two shooters – a man and a woman, according to the station.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene on a residential street. The sheriff’s department and a number of police, SWAT and ATF officers are on the scene.

“We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts,” the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association tweeted.

Nearby schools, in the South district of Jersey City, have been placed on lockdown. All students and staff are safe, according to the Jersey City School District.

“All students and staff are safe however a number of schools are currently on locked down due to pollution activity,” the school district tweeted.

The situation is still active and ongoing.