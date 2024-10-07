Police Officers set to host Soup Kitchen in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police officers are feeding their neighbors in need.

The department is hosting a Soup Kitchen, said to take place in the lobby of the police station.

A number of local businesses, restaurants and volunteers are donating food and time.

While police want to help the homeless population in West Point, anyone is welcome to come get a hot meal.

“It’s our first one and just want to let the homeless know we’re here for them as well as those in the community. Not to arrest them; not to run them off, but to let them know we are here for them. The mission is to provide a safe, clean and uplifting environment for those who are in need of food and fellowship,” said West Point P.D. Captain Tara Sloan.

The soup kitchen will be October 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lobby of the West Point Police Department.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, call (662) 494-1244.

