Police on the look out for missing girl in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help to find a missing girl.

On October 16, Mariebella Tiscareno’s mother filed a report with Tupelo Police stating that her daughter had run away.

Mariebella is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall and about 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and pajama pants.

If you know where Mariebella Tiscareno may be, or have any other information about her disappearance, please call the Tupelo Police Department at (662) 841-6491.

