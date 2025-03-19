Police on the lookout for suspect after a shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting near several apartment complexes.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, shots were fired into a vehicle near the intersection of Lawndale Drive and Ida B. Wells Street.

No one was injured, but police were quickly on the scene, collecting evidence and looking for witnesses.

The suspect is still at large and police are asking anyone with any information to call 911.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.