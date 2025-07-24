Police question person of interest after a shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are questioning a person of interest in a shooting on Wednesday night, July 23.

Although no one was injured, multiple vehicles parked on Horton Drive were hit by gunfire. Several of the cars were parked on the street today, with obvious damage from the rounds fired.

Tupelo police said they have a person of interest in custody. Police also said multiple houses were struck by gunfire.

Police will release more information as the investigation unfolds.

