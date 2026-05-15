Police recover thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods in Baldwyn

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – Baldwyn Police recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods for the second time in one week.

Officers received a report that Prentis County Power Company had been burglarized early on Tuesday morning.

Several power tools and other equipment had been stolen.

Officers received a tip that the stolen property was at an abandoned home on Carnation Street.

There, they recovered most of the items.

Updates regarding the suspect and additional charges will be released at a later time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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