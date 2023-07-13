Police release new information about arrest of man at Starkville hotel

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There is new information on the arrest of a man at a Starkville hotel.

27-year-old Jamarquis Jackson, of West Point, was charged with displaying a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and a concealed carry charge.

State law does not allow you to commit a crime while having a concealed carry weapon.

Jackson remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.

Starkville police were called to the Microtel Inn on Wednesday evening about a person with a gun.

Jackson is an employee of the hotel.

Investigators believe he was in a disagreement with a customer when a gun was allegedly pulled.

A hotel worker told WCBI at the scene there was a disagreement about how much a customer was being charged.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

