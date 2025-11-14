Police respond to a drive-by shooting in New Albany

NEW ALBANY (WCBI) – Police said it’s a miracle no one was hurt after a drive-by shooting on Broad Street in New Albany early Tuesday morning, November 12.

Several adults and children were inside the targeted home, and bullets tore completely through parts of the house.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Chief Chris Robertson said he will not tolerate gun violence and has called in help from several agencies.

He said investigators have had little cooperation from the intended victims and is asking the public for information.

Anyone with tips is urged to call New Albany Police or Crime Stoppers of North Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X