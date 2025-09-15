Police respond to a shooting incident in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second time in less than two weeks, Aberdeen Police find themselves investigating a shooting.

On Saturday, September 13, officers were called to the 100 block of Evergreen Drive about a drive-by shooting.

It appears the shooter was targeting a specific home.

Officers found more than 30 shell casings at the scene.

No one was at home at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is still open, but police believe this case may be tied to another they are working.

“But about a week or so ago, we had another shooting just down the street where the individual was murdered. We’re thinking it might be tied into that. I think they just got the wrong house,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert.

Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert asks anyone with information to call Aberdeen PD or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

