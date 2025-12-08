Police respond to an early-morning drug break-in in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Early this morning, December 8, Macon Police responded to a break-in at City Drug Store, according to the Macon Police Department.

Suspects were seen throwing an object into the window and running through the store.

Police say they need help to get to the bottom of the break-in.

If you have any information, contact Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (1-800-530-7151) or Macon PD at (662) 726-5847.

Remember, you can remain anonymous.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X