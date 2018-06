Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania police said Friday they are responding to a shooting the Lehigh Valley Mall. There are two confirmed victims, police said.

Police later tweeted the situation is not an active shooter. “The information we have currently is that the actor(s) have left,” Whitehall Township police tweeted.

Shooting at Lehigh Valley Mall, two confirmed victims. All information released on Twitter for now. — Whitehall_Police (@Whitehall_PD) June 1, 2018

Shooting at Lehigh Valley Mall is not an active shooter, the information we have currently is that the actor(s) have left. — Whitehall_Police (@Whitehall_PD) June 2, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.