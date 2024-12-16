Police respond to shots fired in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Saturday morning, December 14, at a party on Shepard Road in Oktibbeha County, deputies responded to shots fired at about 1 a.m.

While there were no fatalities, the condition of the shooting victim is unknown at this time.

One other person was injured during the incident when the driver of a vehicle startled by the shooting backed into someone.

The person who was backed over was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was then released.

Following the incident, Saturday afternoon there was a drive-by shooting into a residence that the Sheriff believed could be a retaliation for the shooting that morning.

Nobody was injured in the drive-by shooting.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff Shank Phelps said he has about five investigators working on the case, but is asking the public for help solving the case.

I’m tired of the gun violence in this county. I want people to know if you are a law-abiding citizen of this county, you’re 100% okay. But the ones out here breaking the law, I’m going to have extra deputies out. And we’re going to put a stop to this because there’s no sense in this whatsoever. These teenagers with these guns have got to stop. And if somebody knows something they need to let us know. Because next time this could be one of their family members. Or next time somebody could end up getting killed,” said Phelps.

If you have any information, please contact your local Crimestoppers or the Oktibbeha County Sheriffs office at (662) 323-2421.

