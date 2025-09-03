Police search for a man wanted for burglary in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department is asking the community if they can identify this burglary suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie, jogging pants, and white tennis shoes.

On Tuesday, September 2, officers were dispatched to Holy Temple Church Christian Child Care on North Division Street for a report of a Strong-Armed Robbery and Auto Burglary.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was no longer there.

If you have any information on who the suspect is or his potential whereabouts, please contact West Point PD or Crime Stoppers.

