Police search for man accused of robbing, assaulting elderly woman

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are searching for a man accused of robbing and assaulting a woman after a crash.

33-year-old Dimario Barry is wanted for aggravated assault and robbery.

Investigators said Barry and a 66-year-old woman were involved in a traffic accident in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue North back on December 15.

Police told WCBI that Barry got out of his vehicle and hit the woman. She was injured. He was also accused of taking her money.

If you know where Barry is tonight, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.

