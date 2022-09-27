Police search for Peco Foods drive-by shooting suspect

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened late yesterday afternoon near the Peco Foods plant.

West Point Police were on the scene quickly and began searching the immediate area.

No suspect description has been released.

No one was injured in the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is still in its earliest stages.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter