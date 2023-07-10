Police search for suspects who broke into Columbus Boys, Girls Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search is on for the suspects who stole a safe and video game consoles from the Columbus Boys and Girls Club over the weekend.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Club staff members said the suspects got into the building through an unlocked back door.

Once inside, they ransacked offices and other rooms where they were able to find keys to other locked areas.

They took four XBOX game consoles and a safe with more than $5,000 in it.

Club CEO Ron Thornton said the safe does not normally have large amounts of money. Club members had returned from a field trip late Friday and money collected was left in the safe.

“Shot the safe open. Took the funds out of there. It was meant for Monday morning’s deposit. We would just encourage the public that if you can identify any one of the five suspects, that you would notify your local police department so that they can get some closure to this case and bring some justice to the youth in the community we serve,” said Thornton.

If you have any information on this crime, contact the police.

