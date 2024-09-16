Police search for two suspects after shooting in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – A weekend shooting left at least two people injured. Now, Carroll County deputies are looking for the shooters.

Deputies were called to a reported shooting at the T and G Nightclub on Winona Road, in North Carrollton around 1:30 a.m. September 15.

They found that two shooting victims had been taken to area hospitals in private vehicles.

One was taken to Greenwood Leflore Hospital. The other was taken to Tyler Holmes Memorial, and then airlifted to UMMC in Jackson.

There were reports of a third victim, but no one has officially reported it at this time.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office believes there were multiple shooters.

They are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 237-9283, or Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

