Police Search For Man Accused of Arson and Murder

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The search is underway for a Winston county man after he allegedly starts a fire killing someone inside.

Winston County Sheriff Chief Deputy Keith Alexander says 50-year-old Fred Eiland is wanted for arson, murder and aggravated assault charges.

Police say the incident occurred overnight at 1am on Gage Street in Louisville.

There were 4 people inside when the fire started.

One person died in the blaze.

Police say Eiland may be driving a white 4-door Chevy Cavalier with no hub caps.

This incident is still under further investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department.