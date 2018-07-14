Police Search For Man Accused of Arson and Murder

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The search is underway for a Winston county man after he allegedly starts a fire killing someone inside.
Winston County Sheriff Chief Deputy Keith Alexander says 50-year-old Fred Eiland is wanted for arson, murder and aggravated assault charges.
Police say the incident occurred overnight at 1am on Gage Street in Louisville.
There were 4 people inside when the fire started.
One person died in the blaze.
Police say Eiland may be driving a white 4-door Chevy Cavalier with no hub caps.
This incident is still under further investigation.
If you have any information, please contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department.