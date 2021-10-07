Columbus Police are looking for a man accused of shooting at a vehicle with a baby inside

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are looking for a man accused of shooting at a vehicle with a baby inside.

Officers arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday, September 20th after two victims suffered gunshot wounds.

The shooting victims were shot near 7th Avenue North and 18th Street.

A 10-month-old baby was in the vehicle during the incident.

Eddie Matthews Junior is now wanted for 3 counts of Aggravated Assault.

The victims are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.