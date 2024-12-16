Police uncover drugs and weapons off the streets in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI) – Law Enforcement uncovered a stash of drugs and several weapons off the streets in Itawamba County.

On December 12, Itawamba County Sheriff’s deputies, North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents, and Fulton Police officers served a search warrant at a home on Ironwood Bluff Road in Fulton.

During the search, they reportedly found methamphetamine, LSD, and marijuana, along with several firearms.

They arrested David Lee Parker.

Parker is charged with Felony Possession of LSD, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony Possession of Marijuana, all charges are also enhanced by a firearm.

Parker’s bond has been set at $200,000.

