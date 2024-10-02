Police uncover new scam in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be on alert about a phone scam involving thieves posing as law enforcement.

In a post on social media, a spokesman with the department said they’ve gotten several complaints in recent days from residents who said they have gotten calls from someone identifying himself as Captain Nabors.

The number may be spoofed to look like it’s coming from the sheriff’s department.

The caller will tell you an arrest warrant has been issued and that you need to pay right away.

Several victims have reportedly lost money to the scammers.

The sheriff’s department reminds you that legitimate law enforcement agencies will NEVER call and demand money for payment of fines.

If you get a call like this, hang up and call your local law enforcement.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.