Police warn citizens about a dangerous drug mixture in Sulligent

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – The Sulligent Police Department is warning citizens that a recent batch of drugs, such as Methamphetamine or Cocaine, is suspected of being mixed with a powerful synthetic opioid such as Fentanyl.

According to a Public Alert Notice from the department, the substance is described as a brown rock-like substance or blue pills stamped “M30.”

Effects have been described as a feeling like fire running through one’s body, intense pain, or immediate unconsciousness.

If you or someone you know has used this substance, Chief Michael Franklin said to call 911 immediately, as time is critical in drug poisoning.

The department says it is working to keep these drugs off the streets, but needs the community’s help.

If anyone has information, call (205) 698-9112.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X