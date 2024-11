Police warn community about new scam reported in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department is warning the community of a circling scam.

Scammers are calling people posing as deputies from the department.

Sheriff Tommy Roby wanted to remind the community that the sheriff’s department will never call asking for information or money.

If you’ve received a call, hang up immediately.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X