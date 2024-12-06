Police warn Itawamba residents about a scam in the area

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – It may be the season of giving, but it is also the season of scams, and a familiar one has popped up again in Itawamba County.

Someone is calling area residents identifying themselves as an Itawamba County Sheriff’s Deputy.

They tell the potential victim that their name is on the sex offender registry, or that there are warrants out for them.

They then tell the person that they need to pay a fine or face arrest.

If you receive one of these calls, remember 3 things.

Don’t give the caller any information, hang up, and call the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 862-3401 to report it.

