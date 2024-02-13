Polls open for Starkville special election for Ward 1 alderman

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville residents who live in Ward 1 have until 7 p.m. to vote for a new city alderman.

February 13 is the special election for the empty seat.

Business owner Kim Moreland and Timothy Bush, a facilities supervisor at Mississippi State, are on the ballot.

Voting is available at the Starkville Sportsplex Annex building until 7 p.m.

The sportsplex is located at 405 Lynn Lane.

Former Alderman Ben Carver won election to the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors in November.

To verify your voter status, call the Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk at (662)323-1356.

