Polls open for state and local races in Alabama

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Polls close at 7 p.m. in Alabama, as state and local races are up for grabs on this primary day.

Governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and state auditor are all on the ballot, along with U.S. Senator.

Senator Richard Shelby elected not to run again.

Locally, Lamar County has a commissioner and coroner race.

Pickens County has commissioner races and the sheriff’s race on the ballot.

Polls are open until 7 PM.

We will have results here on WCBI tonight on WCBI News at nine and ten.