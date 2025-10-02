Polly Project: words of comfort in times of loss

The bereavement book, "Returned to Heaven Above," was written by local author Hannah Smith after her own family experienced such a tragedy.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A local organization is teaming up with an area healthcare provider to provide comfort to families who are grieving the loss of a child.

In 2021, her 3-year-old nephew Harrison passed away.

From there, she was on a mission of purpose.

“There just wasn’t anything out there for when a child dies, so I just decided then to make it. I don’t know, it was maybe a week after his memorial, and I was just lying in bed, and honestly, the words and the book just kind of came to me,” said Smith.

Through the writing process, Smith learned that this book wasn’t just for others; it was a way for her to cope.

“It was definitely what I think I did for therapy after he passed. I think it became kind of how I worked through it myself,” said Smith.

Now, these words of compassion are helping the West Point Junior Auxiliary give back to families who need it most.

President McKinsey Walley said the organization is always looking for a way to give back to the community.

“Need is always changing, so finding new ways to bring new projects to the area is something we always try to do. We try to incorporate one new project a year to make sure we are keeping the doors open and exploring our options for new projects,” said Walley.

For this year’s service project, the organization donated Smith’s books to North Mississippi Medical Center – West Point. The initiative, Project Polly, is in remembrance of former member Meg Pierce’s daughter. Pierce told WCBI that her daughter, Polly, was stillborn at 38 weeks, just 5 days before her due date.

While this won’t heal the wound of losing a child, Vice President Courtney Prather hopes it can offer some solace to families.

“We hope that these books can give families something to hold on to and give them a little hope when they are going through such a tough time,” said Prather.

Perinatal Nurse Manager Carrie Hall said the books will be stored in the hospital’s Care Closet, which also provides various resources for patients.

“It’s not just these types of resources, but also provides blankets or newborn clothing. That sort of thing for the babies in need that are going home,” said Hall.

Case Management Manager and Social Worker Janeka McGee worked with WPJA to bring this new resource to the hospital. She says community partnerships only make Clay County stronger.

“I think projects like this, Polly’s Project, really show how our community comes together and that these patients and families have the support from the community and they are not alone, especially in what may be the darkest times,” said McGee.

All proceeds from the book are donated to local children’s hospitals.

